Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 1.2% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.33. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

