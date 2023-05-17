PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,696 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,152,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,329. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

