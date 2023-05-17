Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of PSFE opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 96.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paysafe Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

