PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $67,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PDD by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in PDD by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in PDD by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PDD by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in PDD by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.89.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

