PepGen Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PepGen in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09).

PepGen Stock Down 3.3 %

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. PepGen has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEPG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PepGen by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 146.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

