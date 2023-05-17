Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,094,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,336.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 184,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.01. 122,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

