Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 932,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.14. 574,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,609. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

