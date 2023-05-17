Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

