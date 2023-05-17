Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,207 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 30,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 116,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. 245,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,480. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

