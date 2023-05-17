Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Performance

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.06. 543,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,421. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.75 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

