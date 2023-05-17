Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,579,000 after buying an additional 162,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,935,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,811,000 after purchasing an additional 220,930 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $149.78. 411,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.