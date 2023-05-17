Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 266,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

