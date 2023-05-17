Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,985,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,622 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 124,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277,535. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

