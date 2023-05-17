Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 533 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 137,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,608,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $337.25. 1,041,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,182,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.28 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

