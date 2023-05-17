Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,560. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.00. 5,652,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,972,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92. The firm has a market cap of $615.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

