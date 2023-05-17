Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

