Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Stock Price Down 15.7%

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) dropped 15.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 7,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 658% from the average daily volume of 1,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

