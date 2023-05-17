PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Declares $0.02 Dividend

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PetroTal Stock Down 2.0 %

PTAL stock opened at GBX 45.55 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The company has a market cap of £402.94 million, a P/E ratio of 273.53 and a beta of 2.05. PetroTal has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.50 ($0.80).

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

