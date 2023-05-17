PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Declares $0.02 Dividend

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PetroTal Stock Down 2.0 %
PTAL stock opened at GBX 45.55 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The company has a market cap of £402.94 million, a P/E ratio of 273.53 and a beta of 2.05. PetroTal has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.50 ($0.80).
PetroTal Company Profile
