Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.44 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.1% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after buying an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,542,000 after acquiring an additional 167,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,466. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

