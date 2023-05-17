Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 77,947 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1,362.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 77,947 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after buying an additional 244,174 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after purchasing an additional 447,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 221,005 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of UAL opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

