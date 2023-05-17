Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,055,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,799,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

