Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

IPG stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.