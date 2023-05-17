Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,279 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,086,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,420,000 after purchasing an additional 514,677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $124.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

