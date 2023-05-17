Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 302,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

