Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,009,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 427.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.