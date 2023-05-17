Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8,892.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,768 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after buying an additional 1,983,672 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Equity Residential by 10.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,191,000 after acquiring an additional 414,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 2.1 %

EQR opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.05%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

