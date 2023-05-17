Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,858 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,617,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,681 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.3 %

AQN opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -716.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

