Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5,888.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

