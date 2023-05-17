Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 33,680 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,680 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

