Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 575,953 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,953 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

