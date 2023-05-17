Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $5.67 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $86.19. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

