Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tobam raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.1 %

LULU opened at $371.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.61 and a 200-day moving average of $335.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

