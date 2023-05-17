Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $31,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $360,947,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $203.24 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

