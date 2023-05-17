Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $56.35 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $56.35 million and approximately $45,654.44 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00124090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000736 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.