Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Planet Fitness worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.54. 158,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,431. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

