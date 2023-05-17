Polkadot One Day Trading Volume Tops $111.75 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and $111.75 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00019783 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001298 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,314,194,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,715,164 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
