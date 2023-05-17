Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €52.10 ($56.63) and last traded at €52.26 ($56.80). Approximately 809,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.44 ($57.00).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAH3 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($105.43) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.35 and a 200 day moving average of €54.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.