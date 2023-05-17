Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

TSE:POW traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$35.71. The company had a trading volume of 214,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.68. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$29.76 and a one year high of C$37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.38). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0958904 earnings per share for the current year.

POW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

