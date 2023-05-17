PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.70

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 17947400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.12.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

(Get Rating)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.