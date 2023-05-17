PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.