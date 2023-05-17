Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Rating) fell 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 433,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 158,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Lithic Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, and Banff formations Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

