Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.46 on Monday. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Further Reading

