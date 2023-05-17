Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.46 on Monday. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.