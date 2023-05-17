Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 15.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.