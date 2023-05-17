Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.41. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1,861 shares trading hands.

Procaps Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $502.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procaps Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Procaps Group in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

