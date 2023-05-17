ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Stake Raised by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises 9.5% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned approximately 1.37% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth $148,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $284,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 18.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $263,000.

NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. 216,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,994. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

