ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading Down 3.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.25. 3,939,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,904,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $500,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

