ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.75. 74,481,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 131,085,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Stories
