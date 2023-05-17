ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.75. 74,481,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 131,085,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

