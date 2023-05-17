Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $30,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,699,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,388,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. 162,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,554. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

