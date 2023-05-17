Provenance Blockchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $219.42 (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars.

