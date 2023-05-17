PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Stock Price Up 30.1%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 30.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 26,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 45,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

PureBase Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About PureBase

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. The firm offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based products. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

